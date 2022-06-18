Fuel readjustment and political tensions make Petrobras shares fall 7.25%; dollar rises to R$ 5.14

Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, fell by 2.90% and ended the day below 100 thousand points for the first time since November 2020

Pixabay

This is the first time since November 2020 that the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) has closed below 100 thousand points



In the wake of the sharp decline in oil abroad, the common stock of Petrobras (PETR3) closed down by 7.25% this Friday, the 17th, even with the new readjustment in the prices of Gasoline It’s from diesel. Earlier, the shares came to fall more than 10%. O Ibovespa also fell (2.90%) and closed at 99,824.94 points. This is the first time since November 2020 that the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) has closed below 100 thousand points – at the time, 97,866.81 points were recorded. The stock market tumble is related to the reactions of the political world to the increase in diesel and gasoline tariffs – the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, in an interview with a radio station in Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte, that he is studying, in partnership with the president of Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the House to investigate the conduct of the state board. In a post made on her Twitter profile, Lira asked the president of the oil company, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, to resign immediately. The dollar, in turn, rose 2.35% today and closed at R$5.144.

Petrobras announced, on the morning of this Friday, the 17th, a new adjustment in the prices of gasoline and diesel. The price of a liter of gasoline goes from R$3.86 to R$4.06, a jump of 5.18% – the last increase occurred more than three months ago, on March 11th. Diesel, in turn, goes from R$4.91 to R$5.61 per liter – 14.26% up. The last change to this rate was made on May 10th. The new tariffs will take effect on Saturday, 18th. “The company has sought to balance its prices with the global market, but without the immediate transfer to domestic prices of the volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate. This positioning allowed Petrobras to maintain stable LPG prices for up to 152 days; of diesel for up to 84 days; and gasoline for up to 99 days,” says a state-owned company. “With this move, Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to domestic prices of the volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate, that is, avoids passing on temporary variations that can be reversed in the short term. In this way, observing the evolution of the market, it was possible to keep sales prices for distributors stable for 99 days for gasoline and 39 days for diesel”, says another excerpt from the statement.

Data from the Brazilian Association of Importers and Fuels (Abicom) show that the lag reaches 18% for diesel and 14% for gasoline compared to international quotations. The data indicate that there is room for further readjustments. With prices out of step with those abroad, Petrobras has been under pressure from the government to keep gasoline and diesel frozen until the elections, while the market expects the company to proceed with its import parity price (PPI) policy.