Funai ignores dialogue and recommendations, says MPF chamber chief

Brazil is experiencing a moment of loss of rights and the door is closed to dialogue with Funai (National Foundation for the Indian), assesses the Attorney General of the Republic Eliana Torelly, coordinator of the 6th Chamber of Indigenous Populations and Traditional Communities of the MPF (Public Ministry of Labor) .

As the world turns its eyes to the issue after the assassination of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips, Torelly says that we are “experiencing a period marked by serious setbacks in the rights conquered by indigenous peoples in recent decades”.

In an interview with the column, she also criticizes a series of “normative attacks” that take away indigenous rights, such as the proposal to authorize mining on lands belonging to traditional peoples.

Torelly also says that Funai has refused to have dialogue with the chamber and that “bureaucratic and operational obstacles” have been used as justifications for delaying demarcation processes.

In 2019, also in an interview with UOL, she had already criticized the federal government’s indigenist policy and classified Jair Bolsonaro’s ideas as a return to the times of the military dictatorship. For the prosecutor, there are only two ways out to avoid new tragedies: “the regularization of indigenous lands and their effective protection by the government.”

Read the interview:

Eliana Torelly, Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Image: Antônio Augusto-MPF

UOL – How has the chamber followed this increase in tension, violence and even deaths due to disputes in indigenous lands?

The 6th Chamber considers that we are experiencing a period marked by serious setbacks in the rights conquered by indigenous peoples in recent decades, especially due to the absence of demarcations. In a public note released in April last year, the chamber pointed out several violations of indigenous rights that certainly generate or contribute to the intensification of conflicts in indigenous lands, such as the edition of Normative Instruction No. not homologated—or Funai’s Resolution No. 4/2021—which intended to create criteria for indigenousness [projetos de futuro]—, the Funai/Ibama Joint Normative Instruction nº 01/2021 – which favors the exploitation of indigenous lands. The presentation or discussion of blatantly unconstitutional and unconventional legislative projects such as bills 190/2020 or 490/2007 seek to spread the false idea that the exploitation of indigenous lands can be legalized.

In this sense, what actions have been taken?

The 6th Chamber has carried out coordinated actions with the Public Prosecutors who work on the subject to monitor these situations, as well as to file public civil actions with the objective of compelling the state to fulfill its obligations.

It is important to note that, regarding the performance of the federal indigenist agency, its current board of directors has shown itself to be refractory to attempts at institutional dialogue and to the recommendations issued by the Federal Public Ministry, leaving no other path than the judicial route.

What measures does the 6th Chamber think of taking so that tension can be reduced in this scenario?

Initially, it is important to clarify that the Chamber has no criminal attribution, so the investigation and eventual accountability for crimes committed against indigenous people are not under its jurisdiction, although in some cases it is the same prosecutor or prosecutor to officiate in civil and criminal matters. Nevertheless, the 6th Chamber understands that most of the violence practiced against indigenous peoples stems from territorial conflicts, the illegal exploitation of their natural resources and discrimination, unfortunately, still very present in the lives of these peoples.

Thus, the regularization of indigenous lands and their effective protection by the government are fundamental conditions for reducing conflicts and preventing violence against indigenous peoples.

Has the MPF been able to win these actions, as a rule?

The MPF has obtained favorable decisions from the Judiciary regarding the removal of indigenous lands, installation and restructuring of Ethno-environmental Protection Bases, assistance from the National Force for territorial protection actions, etc. The 6th Chamber also understands that free, prior and informed consultation of indigenous peoples is essential for all legislative and administrative projects and measures that may affect them, as provided for in ILO Convention 169 [Organização Internacional do Trabalho]of which Brazil is a signatory.

How does the chamber view the suspension of the processes of demarcation of indigenous lands in the country by the current government?

In spite of the fact that the demarcation of indigenous lands is an obligation of the Brazilian state inscribed in the Federal Constitution, it has not been fulfilled either by bureaucratic and operational obstacles to the progress of the administrative processes of land regularization, such as the return to Funai of several processes already ready for the issuance of an approval decree or the constitution/amendment of GTs [grupos de trabalho] of identification and delimitation of indigenous lands coordinated by people without the necessary qualifications, or by a mistaken interpretation of the precautionary decision handed down by Minister Edson Fachin in extraordinary appeal 1,017,365, of May 7, 2020, in the sense that it would prevent continuity of administrative demarcation processes.