Gabigol is ‘overshadowed’ by Palmeiras defender in Serie A and fans do not forgive: “Gabi without a goal”

After starting losing the match against Atlético-GO last Thursday (16), Palmeiras scored a comeback to emerge victorious from Allianz Parque by the score of 4 to 2, in a game valid for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, the third in a row, alviverde from São Paulo distances itself even further in the leadership of the competition, with 25 points conquered, three more than rival Corinthians, in second.

In addition, the team led by Abel Ferreira also increased the difference in goal difference: both the best attack, with 23 goals scored, and the best defense, with seven conceded, in the entire championship. The good moment cheers the fans, who began to mock the rivals. The target of the time was Gabigol, a Flamengo striker, who was surpassed by Gustavo Gómez in the Brasileirão’s artillery.

With the two goals in the turn of the last round, the palmeirense defender has now scored five times in the current edition of the Brazilian Championship, while the red-black striker has only scored three goals. In addition, Gómez, constantly called up to the Paraguayan national team, also played fewer matches than the Flamengo player. There were eight games for the defender against 11 for Gabigol.

With that, the Palmeiras fans did not forgive the Flamengo striker and mocked the fact on social networks. “I don’t understand why they still call it ‘Gabigol’”, commented an alviverde; “Gabi without a goal”, said another, playing with Gabriel’s nickname. “Gómez should be Hexa’s No. 9!” joked another Palmeiras player. On the other hand, Flamengo fans joined the discussion and antagonized the Palmeiras.