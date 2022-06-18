German company prepares 22 modern units of the classic Beetle, costing R$ 3 million each

Milivié, a new German company focused on restomod developments, is presenting its first work, in a creation from the classic Beetle: the Milivié 1. Its production will be based on the 1303 model of the Volkswagen icon in the 1970s in the United States, being limited to 22 units – a number that refers to each million of the total volume manufactured of the original Beetle.

Restomod is to restore a classic car by carrying out adaptations that will update technologies and improve aspects such as performance and comfort, without altering the vehicle’s originality. In view of the starting price of 570,000 euros for each Milivié 1, the modernization of the Beetle is being well valued, it seems. We are talking about a price above R$ 3 million today (17th), disregarding differences in taxes or fees.

Image: Publicity/Milivié

A Volkswagen inspired by Porsche

In its composition, Milivié added suggestions from several Porsche models, such as the nose somewhat reminiscent of the 356, produced from 1948 to 1965. LED lighting takes the place of the headlights, bringing stretched oval contours in line with the Porsche RS Spyder. At the rear, a “ducktail” spoiler is attached to the engine cover, with horseshoe-shaped taillights and titanium exhaust outlets.

Image: Publicity/Milivié

According to the German company, the chassis of the classic is improved with a focus on aerodynamics. A double wishbone suspension was also installed in each corner of the car, which has front and rear disc brakes acting on 19-inch wheels (which have five design options).

Technology corresponding to modernity

Image: Publicity/Milivié

Inside, the R$3 million Beetle offers individual spaces for four people, in carbon fiber seats. There are wooden accents running through the dashboard, with 12.3-inch screens for instruments and for the infotainment display – with multiple display modes, including the display of analogue gauges.

On the Milivié 1 features, there is a sound system with nine speakers and amplifier, front and rear cameras, parking sensors, electric steering and air conditioning. Among the ways to charge electronic devices, in addition to wireless charging, passengers will find 220-volt, USB and USB-C ports.

Image: Publicity/Milivié

The Milivié 1 uses a 2.28-liter air-cooled four-cylinder engine with a pair of Weber carburetors and electronic ignition, accompanied by a ZF 4HP four-speed automatic transmission. Its power has not been reported yet, but it is sent to the rear wheels. There are three selectable gearbox modes: Drive, Sports and Manual.

Founded by artistic engineer Jonathan Engler, Milivié will work its Beetles directly with customers, adapting each unit as decisions are made. The first delivery is scheduled for July 2023, while the company plans to deliver the last of the 22 Milivié 1s in May 2025.

