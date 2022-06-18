Giant anaconda is seen entering the river after sunbathing: ‘recharging energies’; watch video | Mato Grosso do Sul

Heads up: fisherman’s story, but true and with proof. While descending the Ivinhema River, in Angélica (MS), Domingo Luciano Filho had a “giant” surprise when he saw an anaconda of approximately 7 meters entering the river after sunbathing. Immediately, the tour guide took his cell phone out of his pocket and registered. Watch the video above.

Domingo, 63, works as a tourist guide along the rivers of Mato Grosso do Sul and says he is used to seeing anacondas. “I see it often, every time I see it it’s a different surprise,” he detailed.

Specifically the last anaconda he saw, Domingo said that the snake was sunbathing and seemed to be “recharging its energies to return to the river”. When he got close to the snake, the fisherman said the emotion was great.

“The emotion was huge. I was doing my fishing and I saw her. The anaconda was recharging its energies to go back to the river, swimming all night in search of something to eat”, he comments.

The fisherman mentioned that it is not the first time he has seen an anaconda in the same region of the river. Annually, for three years, he has seen the giant snakes at the same spot. “I see it all the time, at that point I’ve seen it for three years. I don’t know if it’s the same snake, but I’ve seen several”.

Experts explain that anacondas come out of the water to sunbathe on colder days. As snakes are ectothermic, balancing body temperature is critical. “On the coldest days they come out more, as they need to save energy, as the prey are more hidden, and also to keep warm”, explains biologist Diego Santana.

Used to living in nature and recording the fauna of Mato Grosso do Sul, photographer Daniel De Granville shared on social media another record of an anaconda that was in the sun and entering a river in Bonito. See the video below.

Giant anaconda is caught entering a river of crystal clear waters in Bonito MS

In July last year, rural producer and amateur fisherman Roney Dronov came across another giant anaconda sunbathing, this time in a tree, on the bed of the Dourados River, also in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Dronov, 35, told the g1 who was accompanied by his father during fishing, and for him, the feeling of seeing the giant anaconda was “unique”. Watch the video below.

Giant anaconda is caught ‘posing’ for fisherman’s video, in MS river

Two giant anacondas sunning themselves were spotted by a guide who was accompanying a tourist on a canoe trip on a crystal-clear river in the Bonito region, 297 km from Campo Grande. According to Vilmar de Oliveira Teixeira, responsible for the images, there were two females. Watch the video below.

Two giant anacondas are spotted in MS river