Globo defends Petrobras’ price policy that sucks Brazilians’ income

The change was made after the 2016 coup d’état with the purpose of transferring the income of the Brazilian citizen to the private shareholders of the state-owned company edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – One of the supporters of the 2016 coup against then-President Dilma Rousseff, who was exonerated that year by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and by a Senate expertise, Globo started to defend Petrobras’ price policy, with an article published this Friday (17). ) by the G1 portal and entitled “Rising fuel prices is inevitable and was delayed, say analysts”.

According to the state-owned company’s policy, the prices of oil products in Brazil change according to the variations of the dollar in the international market.

The G1 article published the interview of the president of the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), Sérgio Araújo. “[A Petrobras] did what it should have done a long time ago. It’s inevitable and it was late already,” he said.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the report, a “survey by the association shows that the price of gasoline was this Friday, before the readjustment announced by Petrobras, with a lag of 13% in relation to import parity, and diesel, of 21%”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The article also stated that “Brazil has a deficit in diesel oil, having imported almost 30% of demand in 2021”.

Dollar variations have mainly penalized the poorest. The number of Brazilians who used tons of firewood as a source of energy in homes, for example, was 24 million in 2021, the highest level since 2009, according to data from Empresa de Pesquisa Energética (EPE).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Strike

The leader of self-employed truck drivers, Wallace Landim, said this Friday, 17, that a strike in the category “is the most likely” with the new increase in fuel prices announced this Thursday by Petrobras.

The state-owned company informed that the liter of gasoline will increase 5.18% and that of diesel, 14.21%.

Bolsonaro continued his attempt to evade responsibility for fuel prices. In March, for example, he said “I don’t decide anything”, but because of the position he holds, he has the power to appoint the president of Petrobras. He can also appoint names to the company’s boards, which define the state-owned company’s pricing policy.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING