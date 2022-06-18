gore system took years of production

The gameplay filled with bloodshed and blood from The Callisto Protocol was one of the highlights of Summer Game Fest 2022. And for those with a weak stomach, please leave the room, as the title will have a “gore system” that took years to complete. and promises to provide violent scenes of dismemberment.

In an interview with IGN, Glen Schofield, game director and former Dead Space dev, revealed that a team at Striking Distance was solely responsible for producing the system. The feature will grant you plenty of variation in the way your enemies’ bodies are mutilated.

We spent a few years in what we call the “gore system”. Render engineers and some artists spent time destroying each enemy. There were times when we thought “drill another hole in it, you can do that”. So you can never see the same guy torn apart twice. We wanted each person to have a different horrible experience.

Given the dismemberment system Schofield helped implement in Dead Space, it’s no surprise to see the studio take a similar approach in The Callisto Protocol. The game will come to PS4 and PS5 on the day December 2 of 2022.

