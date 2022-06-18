Government of Rio Grande do Sul confirms second case of monkeypox

The state health department of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed on its social media that a second patient tested positive for monkeypox in the state.

The man, who is 34 years old and lives in Porto Alegre, would have been infected while traveling to Europe. The case was laboratory confirmed by the Adolf Lutz Institute in São Paulo. According to the secretary, he is still under medical supervision, has a stable clinical picture, without complications and everyone who had direct contact with him is being monitored by health agents in a preventive way.

This is the second case of the disease in the state. A man who lives in Portugal and was traveling to Porto Alegre was diagnosed on the 12th. The two cases of the disease confirmed so far in the state are considered imported cases because they are in people with a recent history of travel to other countries and there is no record of other cases considered suspicious in the state.

With this diagnosis, at the moment, Brazil has seven confirmed cases of the disease, in addition to the four in São Paulo and one in Rio de Janeiro, and another 13 are under investigation, according to the ministry.

In the world

The first European case was confirmed on May 7 in an individual who returned to England from Nigeria, where monkeypox is endemic. Since then, countries in Europe, as well as the United States, Canada and Australia, have confirmed cases. At least 1,500 cases have already been confirmed.