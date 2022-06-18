Grêmio seeks a new striker for Serie B. Renato Kayzer is an option

The campaign in Série B makes Grêmio move in the offices. Fifth-placed and scorer of nine goals in 12 league games, the gaucho club added the search for a new striker as a priority in the ball market. Renato Kayzer, from Fortaleza, is one of the options for the Grêmio board for the role.

At 26 years old, Kayzer has been with Leão do Pici since the beginning of this season. Grêmio tries to loan the player, according to UOL Esporte.

Grêmio’s deal with Renato Kayzer was informed by the Goal website.

Grêmio’s idea is to add a player to help the team score more goals. So far, Diego Souza is the team’s top scorer in the season and in Serie B and Elkeson is still facing physical problems after returning from Chinese football.

Diego Souza has 10 goals this season, five of them in Serie B. Elkeson has scored once, so far. The shirt 9 was diagnosed with a grade two injury (on a scale that goes up to three) and did not receive a deadline to return to acting. Besides them, the Grêmio squad has the young Ricardinho and Kevin Tejada as options for the attack.

Kayzer participated in 23 games for Fortaleza in 2022, but only three as a starter. The player has three goals scored and two assists, among the five competitions of the year.

Grêmio also looks at the ball market behind right-back and midfielder. The club already has an agreement with Guilherme, ex-Chapecoense, Sport and Botafogo. The attacking midfielder signed a pre-contract in the final stretch of the season with Al Dhafra, from the United Arab Emirates. The negotiation with Lucas Leiva, free after leaving Lazio-ITA, is considered a market opportunity. Today (17), Grêmio’s management presented a new proposal to the player.