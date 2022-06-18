Grêmio tries to confirm ‘new page’ in Série B to return to G4

There are six games without defeat, attitude praised in recent matches and speech of “new page” in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Against Sampaio Corrêa, this Saturday (18), in Porto Alegre, Grêmio plays to confirm the recovery phase. And also to try to get back to the G4 after a month.

Grêmio and Sampaio Corrêa play at Arena do Grêmio, at 11 am (Brasília time), in a duel valid for the 13th round of Série B.

The “new page” was marked by the game against Vasco, in São Januário. The 0-0 score was valued, but even more so was the team’s behavior. Pointed out as more applied and competitive. The duel in Rio de Janeiro is part of the period without defeats, but which has five draws between the six unbeaten rounds. In other words, you need to earn more.

The team has changed little in recent games. Against Sport, in Recife, Roger Machado kept the formation with three defenders and liked the performance when citing the strategy of containing the opponent in the first half.

Pressure to leave the coach, and the entire football department, has eased. Even with the tie in Pernambuco, the exchange is not considered in case of stumble against Sampaio Corrêa. Grêmio enters the round thinking about other things.

With 18 points, the team can return to the G4 if they win at home and later watch Sport stumble against Náutico. The setting is seen as important to give even more breath to the club’s work and environment.

The Grêmio lineup should have changes in all sectors. Diego Souza, the team’s top scorer in Serie B with five goals, returns after overcoming tonsillitis. And Bitello, featured in the conquest of Gauchão, should also return to the starting lineup.