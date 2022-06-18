Guess ge: see bets from presenters and commentators for the 13th round of the Brasileirão | football

Corinthians, Internacional and Atlético-GO are unanimous in the 13th round of the Brasileirão for Globo presenters and commentators participating in the guess ge 2022

The nine participants bet on the victories of Timão, Colorado and Dragão in the matches against Goiás, Botafogo and Juventude, respectively, this weekend.

In the duel between Atlético-MG and Flamengo, five bettors chose the tie. Another three opted for Galo and only one scored the victory for Rubro-Negro.

+ Favorites #13: See each team’s winning odds in the round

In the classic paulista, Palmeiras received the highest number of votes even playing away from home: five. São Paulo, despite playing in Morumbi, was not chosen by any of them. Four believe that Shock-King will end in a draw.

The Paraná classic was much more balanced. Four votes for Coritiba, four for Athletico and only one tie.

1 of 11 Guess ge: Ceará vs Cuiabá — Photo: ge.globo Guess ge: Ceará x Cuiabá — Photo: ge.globo

2 of 11 Guess ge: Santos vs Bragantino — Photo: ge.globo Guess ge: Santos vs Bragantino — Photo: ge.globo

3 of 11 Guess ge: Atlético-MG vs Flamengo — Photo: ge.globo Guess ge: Atlético-MG x Flamengo — Photo: ge.globo

4 of 11 Guess ge: Corinthians vs Goiás — Photo: ge.globo Guess ge: Corinthians vs Goiás — Photo: ge.globo

5 of 11 Guess ge: Coritiba vs Athletico — Photo: ge.globo Guess ge: Coritiba x Athletico — Photo: ge.globo

6 of 11 Guess ge: Internacional vs Botafogo — Photo: ge.globo Guess ge: Internacional vs Botafogo — Photo: ge.globo

7 of 11 Guess ge: Fortaleza x América-MG — Photo: ge.globo Guess ge: Fortaleza x América-MG — Photo: ge.globo

8 of 11 Guess ge: Atlético-GO vs Juvntude — Photo: ge.globo Guess ge: Atlético-GO x Juvntude — Photo: ge.globo

9 of 11 Guess ge: Fluminense x Avaí — Photo: ge.globo Guess ge: Fluminense x Avaí — Photo: ge.globo

10 of 11 Guess ge: São Paulo vs Palmeiras — Photo: ge.globo Guess ge: São Paulo x Palmeiras — Photo: ge.globo