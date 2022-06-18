Half of the best-selling cars in mid-June are SUVs

With the semiconductor crisis taking brands by the neck, the priority goes to models with greater profitability and profit. Proof of this is that, of the ten best-selling cars in Brazil in the first half of June, half are SUVs. If before only compact hatches dominated the top 10, now only three models represent the category.

Volkswagen T-Cross was once again the best-selling SUV in Brazil, showing where all the semiconductors of the German brand are heading. While the T-Cross breaks participation records and leaves no room for rivals, the Anchieta factory where Polo, Nivus, Virtus and Saveiro are made is closed due to lack of components.

The T-Cross is followed by the Chevrolet Tracker, but with a difference of 301 units, which should give the Volks some clearance. But the Onix SUV already sees the Jeep Compass, the best-selling midsize SUV in Brazil, glued to its rearview mirror. Close behind, Fiat Pulse marking a new entry in the top 10. The Creta is in ninth place overall, but 5 units away from selling more than the Chevrolet Onix.

Apart from the SUVs, the surprise was for the Volkswagen Gol. Second best-selling car in Brazil, it was only behind the Fiat Strada. He even ran over the Hyundai HB20, which had remained solid in second place. Former leader Chevrolet Onix parked in eighth place, while Fiat Mobi plummeted to tenth and narrowly missed being kicked out of the top 10.

Best-selling cars in Brazil – 1st fortnight of June

Fiat Strada – 5,027 units Volkswagen Gol – 4,449 units Hyundai HB20 – 4,290 units Volkswagen T-Cross – 3,343 units Chevrolet Tracker – 3,044 units Jeep Compass – 2,949 units Fiat Pulse – 2,689 units Chevrolet Onix – 2,524 units Hyundai Crete – 2,520 units Fiat Mobi – 2,336 units

