Highlight of Srie B, Neto Moura missing Cruzeiro against Fluminense

photo: Staff Images According to Sofascore Brazil, Neto Moura has the highest average score of all Serie B in the Brazilian Championship

The absolute starter with coach Paulo Pezzolano, Neto Moura will miss Cruzeiro in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, next Thursday (23).

The 25-year-old midfielder cannot play for the star team in this edition of the tournament as he defended Mirassol in two matches in the early stages.

Hired by Cruzeiro in April, Neto Moura has been standing out in the excellent celestial campaign in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Leader with 31 points, the team has ten victories, one draw and two defeats in the competition.

In the evaluation of the application Sofascore Brazil, shirt 25 has the best average score of the entire championship: 7.58. In 12 games in the Segunda División, Neto provided three assists, made 45 tackles and hit 72 of the 83 long passes he tried to make – 87% success.

Against Ponte Preta, this Thursday (16), the midfielder gave a beautiful pass for Edu to open the scoring at the end of the first half. Raposa won the game 2-0 and opened up a six-point lead to second-placed Bahia.

Neto Moura (25 years old) in @BrasileiraoB: %u2694%uFE0F 12 games

%uD83C%uDD70%uFE0F 3 assists

%u2197%uFE0F 72/83 long balls right (87%!)

%uD83D%uDD11 29 decisive passes (!)

%u21AA%uFE0F 42% hit at the cross

%uD83C%uDD9A 45 trips (!)

%uD83D%uDCAA 58% duels won (68/118!)

%uD83D%uDFE8 2 yellow %uD83D%uDD0E Highest SofaScore Rating (7.58) of the tournament. Amazing! %uD83D%uDD25 pic.twitter.com/pTWisSKFqZ %u2014 SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR) June 17, 2022

Neto Moura’s Substitute

The probable replacement of Neto Moura for the match between Cruzeiro and Fluminense Adriano. Against Remo, in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, the 22-year-old was chosen to fill the vacancy. In the last match of the Brazilian, against Macaca, he also took the place of his teammate in the second stage.

Other certain absences for the confrontation with Tricolor das Laranjeiras are forward Jaj, who suffered a partial injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, and midfielder Leonardo Pais, diagnosed with muscle edema in his right thigh.