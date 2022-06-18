how Casimiro’s phrase ended up in a Pixar movie

Some catchphrases become so popular that they get out of control even by the creators. Now, this seems to be the case of “meteu esse?”, by streamer and commentator Casimiro Miguel. The phrase has reached so far that it has even ended up in space — at least in the world of animation from Pixar’s new movie, “Lightyear.”

During the feature that tells the story of astronaut Buzz Lightyear (not the Toy Story doll, but the character that inspired the doll), the character Mo Morrison says the phrase in a moment of conflict. He is a member of the patrol that accompanies the protagonist, and is voiced by Taika Waititi in English and by Henrique Reis in Brazil.

Interestingly, the emergence of the “got this?” in the character’s mouth happened by chance.

“Maybe I’m going to let everyone down a little now,” confessed the splash the dubbing director Thiago Longo, about the idea of ​​the reference to Casimiro in the Brazilian version of the film. “We were recording, and we always looked for the [sincronia] lip, so the sentences fit, and, of course, be funny.”

He explains that they had already tried other phrases such as “is this serious?” and some variations, which weren’t fitting well with the character’s lip movements.

“We had already tried other phrases, and Henrique said: ‘You got that one, huh?’ And I said: ok. At the moment we were so focused that I didn’t think about Casimiro. I just thought it’s going to be cool and said: ok, put it on.”

Longo says that he only realized that there was such a popular reference some time later, when he was asked about it.

“When we found the Disney people, they asked me if there was a reference to Casimiro. So I said: look… it could be, but it wasn’t at the time. I asked Henrique and he said he didn’t think of it at the time either. , ended up being something that became a reference, but at that moment it came out naturally, without thinking.”

With Marcos Mion voicing Buzz, the film tells the story of a space patrolman, who ends up having to set up camp with his crew on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. There, he will do anything to find his way back home, but he will have to overcome obstacles and terrible villains.