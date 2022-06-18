How long will the extraordinary FGTS loot remain available?

After all, how long is the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal available in the account? Check the answer in this post!

On Wednesday (15), Caixa Econômica Federal made the extraordinary payment of up to R$ 1,000 to the last group of workers with a balance in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

There were 12 different groups that received payment throughout the month of April, May and June, according to the date of birth. There are workers who, as soon as they received the money in the account, used it to pay debts or invest in a personal project. But, who chose not to touch this FGTS balance, can they still use it? Find out more below.

How long is the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal available in the account?

Even the worker who did not want to use the extraordinary FGTS money as soon as he received it, still will have the balance available in the account until December 15. After the date, the amount will automatically return to the holder’s FGTS account.

According to Caixa, in all, 42 million workers are eligible for the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS, totaling R$ 30 billion. The available balance can be consulted by everyone through the FGTS website or the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS).

I did not receive the extraordinary FGTS amount

All workers who have a FGTS account with an available balance are entitled to the withdrawal. The credit is carried out automatically in the Caixa Tem account, in the name of the worker.

According to Caixa, the blocking of resources may occur due to some factors. Among the main reasons for blocking are:

Balance guarantee for the Anniversary Withdrawal;

Judicial determination;

Request for a refund of the amount;

Inconsistent bank details.

In cases where the amounts have not automatically fallen into the account, it is necessary to ask for the release of funds, which can be done by the means mentioned above or by going to a Caixa branch.

