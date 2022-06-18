“I started to shake…”; Bandeira de Mello surprises and reveals ‘frame’ in Flamengo’s presidency

O Flamengo has been undergoing a reformulation now with a new commander, since Dorival Júnior arrived to take over as a result of the departure of Paulo Sousa, who had been under great pressure due to the lower-than-expected results. The team did not start well against Internacional, losing 3-1, but recovered and added 3 points against Cuiabá.

In the presidency, however, the last change took place in 2018, when Rodolfo Landim took office in the vacancy left by flag of Mellowho had been in the role since 2013. The former representative was the special guest of “PodFla”, a program on the website “Coluna do Fla”, recalling the first days and the reaction of the fans with the departure of striker Vágner Love, one of the first decisions of his term.

“I had about three weeks in the presidency, I still thought I was an anonymous person and that I could walk normally without being recognized. I was in a supermarket near my house, when a 3m high 2m wide fan appeared, pointing at me, charging, ‘you sent Vágner Love away!'”, said. After that, he complemented the story revealing the fear of prematurely ending his continuity in the position:

“I started to shake, I thought I wouldn’t complete a month in the management of Flamengo. I was prepared for the worst, when he continued, ‘he did very well! We didn’t have the money to pay him'”, the story drew laughter from presenters Rafa Penido and Tulio Rodrigues. It is worth remembering that, recently, the former president was acquitted by the majority of the votes of the Deliberative Councilor of a suspension for 90 days from the membership due to statements regarding the fire of the Ninho do Urubu, in 2020.