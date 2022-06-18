‘I will no longer be silent’







Simaria, from the duo with Simone, opens her heart during an interview with Domingo Espetacular Photo: DISCLOSURE/RECORD TV

In a new outburst about the conflicts with her sister Simone, the singer Simaria, who announced a break from the shows to deal with her health, said that “with 40 years, she will no longer be silent.”

In an interview with the next edition of Domingo Espetacular, which airs tomorrow, 19, on Record TV, the singer opened up about the pressures she has been suffering. “We won together. But it doesn’t mean that if you won together you have to die as a duplinha forever.”

But, despite the friction, Simaria emphasizes the love he feels for Simone and says that this union has always been put to the test. “Do you know how many people have tried to break this? Every time someone tries to break this brotherhood. It’s not easy,” she said.

At the first show after Simaria’s break, held on Thursday, 16th, in Rio de Janeiro, Simone got emotional and acknowledged having ‘exaggerated’.

“I confess to you that it’s very bad for me to be here without her. As much as I may have exaggerated my care, because brother takes care, brother loves, brother protects”, said Simone amid the screams of the audience. “Do you know what it’s like to spend a lifetime, since you were 6 years old, singing with half your life?”, she added, recalling the family history.

Fights and disagreements

The sisters have been the protagonists of a series of fights and disagreements. In the month of May, an audio leaked of a fight between Simone and Simaria on the Ratinho program. The two disagreed about what to sing on stage, but Simone explained: “We’re not fighting, just brothers ‘fight’. The love we feel for each other is greater than anything.”

In June, another discussion came to light why Simaria would have felt sick and been late for about 1h20 for the show at São João de Caruaru. Simone started the show without her sister, who had time to sing just three songs and didn’t want to end the show.

When positioning themselves on the disagreement, the duo tried to play with the situation and, in place of a supposed video of ‘official pronouncement’, they released the clip of one of their new songs, “Amiga”, available since April 29.

But apparently, all was not well between the sisters. In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Simaria did not hide Simone’s hurt and said that her partner tries to control her.

“It was my cry for help, because everything I’m going to do is reproached by Simone. Do you have any idea what it’s like to spend 20-odd years of your life being told to shut up and not be yourself?” : “I don’t have to go through that. Do 30 shows in a month, go without food all day, go hungry.”