“I won’t even say anything”, Rafa Vitti sends a public message to Paulo André

Rafa Vitti was surprised to see Paulo André sensualizing in a post on social media

Very daring, Paulo André, the PA of Big Brother, took Instagram followers by surprise by sharing a new video, this Friday, the 17th.

For those who haven’t seen it, the sportsman appeared sensualizing to the sound of “oh black”, which is booming on TikTok and other digital music platforms.

In the caption of the publication, the ex-BBB, who is single, still provoked the admirers, receiving answers to the height. “Sextou with the most requested”, he joked.

In the comments, there was no lack of praise, including from celebrities. Rafa Vitti, the husband of Tata Werneck, was one of them. “My wife follows you, bro, hey, I won’t even say anything”, he joked.

Participation in BBB22

Paulo André was in the most recent edition of Big Brother Brazil. A member of the fourth grunge, the famous reached the final with two other colleagues: Arthur Aguiar and Douglas Silva, who also entered at the invitation of the production.

Arthur was champion, PA was in second place and Douglas Silva in third. But despite the “defeat” in the game, the athlete is booming on social media. On his official profile, he has gained almost 10 million followers in recent months.

