In Natal, Alckmin is booed in support of Lula

Pre-candidate for vice on the PT ticket, former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) was booed on Thursday, 16, during an act of support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Natal . The public was made up of PT members and militants from allied parties such as the PSB, PCdoB and PSOL.

Alckmin was booed when his name was announced and also when he spoke. In addition to the former governor, the federal deputy and candidate for vice governor of Rio Grande do Norte in the alliance with the PT, Walter Alves (MDB), and his father, former senator Garibaldi Alves, were booed.

The governor of Rio Grande do Norte and pre-candidate for reelection Fátima Bezerra (PT), tried to appease the mood and defended a broader movement of alliances. Allies like the Alves family have a long history of opposing the PT in the state. The pre-candidate for the Senate on the ticket is Garibaldi’s nephew, Carlos Eduardo Alves (PDT).

PT national president, Gleisi Hoffmann, defended PT allies. “Here there may even be people with whom we disagreed, but who are in favor of democracy and against Bolsonaro.”

On the platform, former President Lula criticized the price of gasoline, hunger in the Northeast and called for a minute of silence for the murder of journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Pereira.

“They were barbarously tortured by bandits, fascists and militiamen who are trying to steal the Amazon, to deforest and fish with dynamite for fish that indigenous people catch for a living,” said the former president.

During the act, Gleisi Hoffmann mocked President Jair Bolsonaro, who will fulfill an agenda in Rio Grande do Norte this Friday, 17, for the distribution of internet chips to students in the public school system. “I don’t know what Bolsonaro is doing in the Northeast, Rio Grande do Norte doesn’t want you here,” said Hoffmann.

Lula says it is necessary to ‘gather the divergent’

The ex-president defended Alckmin and said that it is necessary “to bring together the divergent to overcome the antagonistic”.

“I learned that we don’t just have to like people who think like us, we need to learn to live with those who are different,” said Lula. “That’s why we’re building this alliance, so we can try to do things with more people, it’s not just a party, it’s not just an ideological thought, it’s more people. There are a lot of good people who are not in our midst,” she continued.

In justifying the alliance, Lula said that everyone converges to not let the country “continue to be governed by a genocidal”, in reference to President Bolsonaro.

Meeting with governors

On Thursday afternoon, Lula had lunch with governors of the Northeast Consortium, at a hotel on Via Costeira, in Natal. The main topics discussed were the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for fuels and the increase in Covid-19 cases in the region.

According to the governors, the change in ICMS according to the PEC approved in Congress will cause a loss of revenue of R$ 17.2 billion in the nine states of the region.

After lunch, the former president visited the 1st Northeast Family Farming Fair, at the Ponta Negra Convention Center, in Natal, and spoke with supporters.

Rio Grande do Norte is the third state visited by Lula after the launch of the pre-candidacy, on May 7. On Wednesday, the 15th, he was in Minas Gerais, and two weeks ago he visited Rio Grande do Sul.