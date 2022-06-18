In the Brasileirão alone, Palmeiras defender has more goals than all Corinthians players

With two goals in Palmeiras rout over Atlético Goianiense by 4-2Gustavo Gómez reached the mark of five balls in the net in the Brazilian. Thus, the defender-top scorer accumulates more goals than all the rival’s players Corinthians.

Alvinegro striker Róger Guedes is the closest to the Palmeiras captain, with four goals scored so far. He is followed by Mantuan, with three, and Adson, who has already celebrated twice in the tournament.

Hired as one of the main names of the team of the Itaquera team, Willian is far behind Gómez, since he did not score any goal in the national season.

The statistics of the defender of Verdão in this Brazilian Championship reinforce his importance for the team of Abel Ferreira. The Paraguayan is the only defender who has already scored five goals in the competition, and before having scored against Atlético-GO, he also scored against Ceará, against Corinthians and also against the other rival, Santos.

In addition, according to Footstats, a page specializing in statistics, Gustavo Gómez is the defender with the most shots in Serie A, totaling ten.

The captain also excels in defensive dice. He is one of the defenders with the most hits in the competition, with 73, behind only his teammate Murilo, who has 85. However, shirt 15 is the player in his position with the most blocks (11) and, all this without being absent, since who committed just five infractions in 12 matches.

Check out the list of ten top scorers in the Brasileirão so far:



Calleri (São Paulo) – 9 goals

Mendoza (Ceará) – 7 goals

Cano (Fluminense) – 6 goals

Hulk (Atlético-MG) – 6 goals

Marcos Leonardo (Santos) – 6 goals

Rony (Palmeiras) – 6 goals

Pedro Raúl (Goias) – 6 goals

Bissoli (Avaí) – 6 goals

Erison (Botafogo) – 6 goals

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) – 5 goals