Isla receives proposal from Universidad Católica and is released

Right-back Isla is close to leaving Flamengo and returning to Universidad Católica, where he started his career. After receiving a proposal from the Chilean club, Rubro-Negro released the player, who has a contract until the end of the year.

In the current season, Isla lost space and played in 13 matches, the most recent performance being in the victory over Fluminense, for the Brazilian Championship. In addition, the side’s salary also weighed on the board’s decision. The information was first published by “ge” and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

At Flamengo since August 2020, when he arrived to replace Rafinha, Isla won the Brazilian that year, the 2021 State Championship and the Supercup also last year.

At the end of February, the side starred in a controversial episode in the midst of the Carioca dispute. He had been released from the game with Resende after reporting several symptoms that made it impossible for him to be with the delegation, but later posted photos and videos on his social media dancing at a party. At the time, the publications had a bad repercussion and made the Rubro-negro speak out.

The player started at Universidad Católica, but still at the base he went to Udinese, from Italy. Since then, he has had spells at Juventus and Cagliari, from Italy, Queens Park Rangers, from England, Marseille, from France, and Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, before landing in Gávea.

Currently, for the sector, coach Dorival Júnior has Matheuzinho and Rodinei as options.