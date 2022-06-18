“It was completely outside the acceptable curve”; Edu sends a message to Cruzeiro fans and exposes backstage

O cruise continues to lead Serie B of the Brazilian Championship in isolation. After the 2-0 victory over Ponte Preta, for the 13th round of the Second National Division, the team heavenly reached 31 points. Now, the team shifts its focus to the Copa do Brasil. Next Thursday (23), at 7 pm, the team faces Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, for the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

One of Raposa’s main highlights this season is striker Edu, the team’s top scorer in the year. So far, the celestial striker has 24 matches and 16 goals with the Cruzeiro shirt. In Serie B, he has 11 matches and five goals, one less than the top scorer Lucca, from Ponte Preta. According to SuperEsportes, the striker revealed that he had to face a physical issue to play in the team.

“It’s certainly a great season that I’ve been doing. That’s what I always say, it’s not by chance, I prepared a lot, took care of myself and gave up a lot to live this here. When I got here, I was completely outside the acceptable curve for the commission and the board that was arriving at Cruzeiro”highlighted Edu, after yesterday’s match (16).

“And I got it into my head that it was the chance of my life and I had to fit in everything they asked of me. That’s what I did, I gave up everything I had to open up.”said the darling of the celestial crowd.

“Today, I’m reaping the rewards, living a great moment and doing everything to put this team back in Serie A again, which is our great objective. We are on the way, but the journey is still great. on the right path and, God willing, we will conquer this vacancy”concluded the shirt 99 of the celestial team.