“It was not the time for the Celtics to be champions”, says Jaylen Brown

A nine-month trajectory of more than 100 games ended, in a way, within two steps of paradise for the Boston Celtics. The team lost the season finals in six games for the Golden State Warriors and thus will bring a lot of mourning for the holidays. So what could have happened differently? For Jaylen Brownfor example, it simply wasn’t time for the Celtics to be champions.

“The future is bright for this team, certainly. I always look at adversity as opportunities to shape myself as an individual. After all, we still have a lot to learn. I have a lot to learn. It’s a journey of growth, of continuing to improve as a player, and ultimately of being a better leader. But it was not the time for us to win”, evaluated the winger, in an interview after the 103-90 defeat.

The Celtics were Eastern champions for the first time in 12 years and, in addition, were on favorable terms in the title decision. The team won the opening game of the series as a visitor, for example. It had the advantage after three games against the Warriors, with the fourth duel being played in Boston. The playoffs ended, however, with a streak of three straight defeats.

“It’s very hard to fight so hard to put yourself in a position to succeed and, in the end, not get what you were looking for. It hurts most of all. We need, however, to understand that we could all have been better. I feel that I certainly could have been so much better. But we compete at a high level, we try, and we cannot minimize that”, pondered the ace. Jayson Tatum.

Pain that remains

Getting so close to the title is often, first and foremost, a painful and traumatic experience. Big NBA stars don’t hide how their losses in the finals “populated” their heads far beyond the timer’s burst. For top-level competitors, after all, there are no moral victories. THE offseason Celtics will therefore have a lot – less, likely, fun.

“A loss like that hurts now and will hurt for a while. I lost a final in the past and, to sum it up, the pain never went away. But the message I want to get across is that we need to use this experience to move forward. As much as we didn’t reach the goal, we grew and progressed throughout this year. Nothing will be lost then,” said coach Ime Udoka.

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics roster will now have a new 100-game journey until they have a new chance to be champions. But this time, ready for the result to be different. “We all have to improve, above all. We need to improve, because the pain doesn’t go away. This won’t stop hurting until we reach the finals once again.” Robert Williams III.

