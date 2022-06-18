It went viral! Stolen iPhone was located 10,000 km away

A story involving a device iPhone stolen gained the social networks and went viral recently. In this case, it is the cell phone of an expert in digital payments named Daniel Yubi. He published the event on his profile on the social network Twitter. What drew the most attention was the fact that the cell phone was 10,000 km away.

Stolen iPhone ended up 10,000 km away

According to the victim’s account, his iPhone device was stolen in London, where he resides. However, when checking the native “find iPhone” function provided by Apple, the device claimed to be in the Chinese province of Shenzhen. It is worth noting that the location is one of the regions with the largest number of electronic device factories in China.

Another curious fact is that the stolen iPhone was probably produced in that region. After all, that’s where most electronics are made. The way he ended up there is what arouses the public’s curiosity. In his post, Yubi still mocks saying that this is the “cycle of life”.

What would be the outcome of the story of the stolen iPhone

On his Twitter, Yubi did not reveal what the model of the iPhone would be. However, to have the active function, it is believed to be a cell phone manufactured from 2017 at least.

It is not yet known what measures the victim will take after discovering where the cell phone is. For the boy, it may be more expensive to travel the 10,000 km to recover the stolen iPhone than to invest in the purchase of a new model.

Fact is, social media users are eager to know how this story would end. Many comments assume that the Apple device will be dismantled to have its parts resold. However, this procedure is not so simple, since not all components can be compatible with other iPhones.