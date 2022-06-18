It will fill up! Atltico sells all tickets for the game against Flamengo

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico fans promise a big party in this Sunday’s duel

All tickets made available by Galo (home and away) for Atltico x Flamengo this Sunday, at Mineiro! There will be no physical sales in the stadium. Atletico (@Atletico) June 18, 2022 Atltico fans sold out all available tickets for the match against Flamengo, this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The alvinegro club reported that the load made available to flamenguists has also ended.

According to Mineiro, 57,000 tickets were put on sale for this Sunday’s clash.

In this way, Atltico will have its biggest audience for the season. Until then, the record took place in the 2-1 victory over Cruzeiro, in the first phase of the Campeonato Mineiro, when 53,328 fans attended the Gigante da Pampulha.

Despite the crowd’s excitement, Atltico is not having a good time this season. There are four games without a win, with three draws and one defeat (by 5 to 3, for Fluminense). The bad results increase the pressure on Turco Mohamed, the team’s coach.

In social networks, alvinegro fans campaign for the resignation of the coach. In the view of Atletico, the team has lost its performance with Turco Mohamed and is not playing good football, especially in the Brazilian Championship games.

The board treats the issue with more caution, especially due to the difficulty in finding good names in the market. A wing at Atltico is in favor of the coach’s departure, but continuity is based on consensus – director Rodrigo Caetano is the one who most defends the Argentine’s permanence.

Turco knows he is being pressured by the Atlético fans and should lose his job in case of a negative result this Sunday. Even so, he asks for the support of the masses in the match against Flamengo.

“This is a moment that we have to win so that the psychological is in our favor. It is a fundamental match and surely with all the support of the fans we will seek this result in our favor”, he said.