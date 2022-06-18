It’s Not Just Weight Loss: Here’s 12 Benefits You Reap from Eating Better – 6/18/2022

An unhealthy diet is responsible for increasing various chronic diseases and even raising the death rate of the general population. Poor diet leaves a person with slower thinking, without agility, much more tired and lazy to perform normal everyday tasks. Even sleep can change when food goes wrong.

Despite being commonly associated with weight loss, good nutrition is directly related to a person’s health and quality of life, according to nutritionist Rosana Farah, from SBAN (Brazilian Society of Food and Nutrition).

“When our food choices are adequate to our nutritional needs, our physical and mental health is better, since food is related to several emotional aspects, such as depression and anxiety”, explains Farah.

According to endocrinologist Paula Pires, from SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology) in São Paulo, eating better, people can still avoid obesity, type 2 diabetes, various types of cancers, high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke, ensuring a healthy aging and vitality.

Benefits of good nutrition

Next, see benefits of improving eating, in addition to weight control.

1. Improved memory and concentration

The brain is an organ that has few nutrient reserves, so investing in a balanced diet is essential to maintain its proper functioning. Glucose, which gives energy, is the main one, and helps it carry out its functions. But it’s not just her. Neuron vitality and sharp memory come from the association of a variety of foods with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action, which protects the brain.

2. Strengthening immunity

Coordinator of Food Services at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, nutritionist Ana Lúcia Rodrigues reveals that a diet rich in vitamins and minerals, accompanied by regular physical activity and good hydration, also plays an important role in strengthening immunity.

3. Disease prevention

Epidemiological studies indicate that individuals who consume more bioactive compounds have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, age-related macular degeneration and some types of cancer.

Present in foods of plant origin, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and cereals, bioactive compounds in foods are not as important to the human body as essential nutrients, but with continuous consumption and in significant amounts, they confer several health benefits. through its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, vasodilating and anticarcinogenic actions.

4. Decreases inflammation

“Inside our body inflammation occurs caused by the constant consumption of industrialized foods rich in toxins, additives, dyes, sugars, salt and preservatives. When left untreated, inflammation becomes chronic and predisposes to diseases”, says Rodrigues.

Some compounds present in foods, such as the so-called bioactive ones, may have biological activity capable of reducing the inflammatory response. As is the case of omega 3, present mainly in cold water fish and in some seeds, chia and flaxseed; resveratrol, present in grapes; curcumin, present in turmeric; green tea catechins, among others.

A balanced diet based on in natura and minimally processed foods and the regular practice of physical exercise can improve metabolism and the inflammatory profile, getting closer to a nutritional and metabolic balance.

5. Stabilization in blood glucose levels

When a person consumes some food, the body starts to produce insulin, a hormone that normally has its levels increased in those who are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. So, if the diet remains unhealthy, that is, low in fiber and rich in saturated fat and in simpler carbohydrates, especially sugars, this will favor weight gain, which will cause insulin to stop working properly.

Therefore, a correct diet can reduce the risk of diabetes and pre-diabetes. But regular physical exercise is also important, as is quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption.

6. Improvement in physical disposition

Food plays an important role in our disposition. Both excess and lack of nutrients cause metabolic changes that can lead to tiredness.

Paying attention to the food we put on the plate is essential, since the main function of food is to provide energy to the body. To have more disposition, it is necessary to ingest adequate amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, minerals and vitamins. This is the best way to provide energy for cells to work more efficiently.

7. Helps control cholesterol

Although dyslipidemias (changes in cholesterol and triglycerides) can occur due to genetic causes, an important percentage of this problem occurs due to bad eating habits, such as excessive consumption of foods rich in saturated fats, fried foods and ultra-processed foods and low intake of foods rich in fibers (fruits, vegetables, vegetables) or not industrialized. Therefore, eating properly and balanced helps to control the level of cholesterol.

8. Better wound healing

It’s not just medication that makes for a good postoperative period. Food is also important for recovery and must follow a medical prescription, which varies according to the surgical procedure performed. In general, at this time it is recommended to opt for light foods, so that the body focuses its energy on tissue regeneration and not on digestion.

9. Contributes to good oral health

When talking about oral health, one immediately thinks about foods that harm teeth, such as caries-causing sugars. However, there are also those that are allies of the mouth, such as calcium. The mineral found in foods such as milk, beans and soy participates in the processes of formation, renewal and support of bones and teeth. It is what makes the teeth resistant to external aggressions throughout life, in addition to promoting bone renewal and arch support.

10. Improves mood and alleviates symptoms of mental disorders

A study, carried out in Great Britain, analyzed the habits of 200 volunteers and showed that in 88% of cases, changes in diet, among other habits, such as smoking and physical activity, managed to alleviate the symptoms of mental disorders, such as attacks of panic, anxiety and depression.

Another study, published in Revista de Saúde Pública in 2017, compared the habits of 49,025 Brazilian adults and their feelings, and concluded that those who had less healthy behaviors, which involved the intake of fatty meats, soft drinks and alcohol in excess, had more tendency to depression.

11. Improves skin and strengthens hair and nails

A healthy diet is the first step to ensure strong hair, as it helps to prevent a drop in the quality of the strands and, as a consequence, loss of shine. In addition, dietary fibers are responsible for “sweeping” our body, cleaning it and contributing to local cell renewal and improving the composition of our intestinal microbiota, a condition that positively impacts the health of the body as a whole, including of skin, hair and nails.

Also don’t forget the importance of staying hydrated and consuming vitamin C, which acts as a potent antioxidant, helps the formation of endogenous collagen and should be consumed daily through citrus fruits.

12. Improves sleep

Diet can reduce gut inflammation so that sleep hormones are produced efficiently. For this, it is important to reduce the excess of refined sugars and sweets; drinking chamomile or mulungu tea at night, which in addition to reducing inflammation, promote muscle relaxation; prioritize anti-inflammatory foods, such as vegetables, fruits, grains, roots, olive oil and nuts; Fruit consumption has an influence on reducing intestinal inflammation, but some specific ones can help in the production of sleep hormones such as kiwi, grape and cherry.

What to do to eat better

Reference of the onco-hematology unit at Hospital das Clínicas UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), nutritionist Catarina Lobo explains that good nutrition is synonymous with balance and not restrictive diets. “When we think of a balanced diet, we imagine the presence of all food groups (carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, in addition to vitamins and minerals) in sufficient quantities to ensure the functioning of our body”, she says.

According to her, food is in everything the body is capable of doing and producing. “A good example is our brain. Who has had difficulty concentrating when they go beyond their usual time to eat? Who has had a headache when forgetting to drink water? quantity than your usual?”, he exemplifies.

Lobo says that many people ignore the importance of having healthy eating habits until they come across health situations that deserve a change in their eating routine. “Some simple recommendations, such as adjusting fluid intake, introducing fiber-rich foods (fruits, pulses and vegetables) and reducing salt or alcohol seem to be a boring and problematic life sentence for some people. this challenge realize important improvements in health.”

Sources: Paul henkinnutritionist and director of open (Brazilian Association of Nutrology); Catarina Lobonutritionist reference of the unit of onco-hematology Hospital das Clínicas UFBA (Federal University of Bahia); Ana Lucia Rodriguesnutritionist who coordinates food services at Hospital Sírio-Libanês; Paula Piresendocrinologist at SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology) in São Paulo; Rosana farahnutritionist at SBAN (Brazilian Society of Food and Nutrition).