Janones warns of new truck drivers strike: climate is ‘tense’

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Janones warns of new truck drivers strike: climate is ‘tense’ 5 Views

After Petrobras announced a new increase in fuel prices, federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), pre-candidate for the presidency, said on social media that “a new truck drivers’ strike could break out at any moment”.

“ATTENTION, URGENT: a new truck drivers strike could break out at ANY moment! The atmosphere is tense among the country’s top leaders, and there are already moves in favor of a popular uprising! More OFFICIAL information coming soon!” Janones wrote.

The deputy gained national political prominence precisely during the truck drivers’ strike in 2018. During this period, Janones presented himself with a spokesperson for the category and defended the strikers who asked for better working conditions and a reduction in fuel prices.

Earlier, the president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, known as Chorão, said, after the announcement of a 14.2% increase in diesel by Petrobras, 39 days after the last readjustment of 8, 9%, that truck drivers will stop anyway, either for a strike or for lack of money to put in fuel.

“A strike is the most likely”, he said in a statement, a week after having informed that the category was divided in relation to a strike.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Video of Hernández with young women stirs up a war of leaks in Colombia

Photo combination showing candidates running in the second round of presidential elections in Colombia, left-wing …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved