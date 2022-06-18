Jean-Louis Trintignant, French ‘Amor’ actor, dies at 91

The actor died “peacefully, of old age”, says his wife, Mariane Hoepfner Trintignant

The actor Jean-Louis Trintignanta legend of French cinema and theater, died this Friday (17) at the age of 91, announced his wife, Mariane Hoepfner Trintignantto AFP in a statement transmitted by his agent.

The actor of “And God Created Woman”, “Love” and “Z” passed away “peacefully, old age, this morning at home, surrounded by loved ones“, said his wife. He had been suffering from cancer for several years.

Trintignant had a long career with more than 160 roles, between film and theater.

In 1956, he participated in “And God Created Woman”, by Roger Vadimco-starring Brigitte Bardot. In 1962, while in Italian cinema, he made “Il sorpasso”, by Dino Risi.

He gained stardom in 1966, in the film “A Man and a Woman”, by Claude Lelouchwith Anouk Aimee. In 1968, he was awarded the Silver Bear for Best Actor for his performance in “L’homme qui ment”.

In 1969, he won the award for Best Male Performance at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance in “Z”, by Costa Gavrasa denunciation against the dictatorship of the Greek colonels that would quickly reverberate in Latin America.

His last big movie role was in “Amor”, by Michael Hanekea film that won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and also the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

