Jean-Louis Trintignant, great French actor, dies at 91 – 06/17/2022 – Illustrated

Jean-Louis Trintignant, one of the greatest actors in French history, who played in important nouvelle vague films during the 1960s, died on Friday. He was 91 and had been battling cancer for years, according to the agency. AFP news.

Born in 1930, Trintignant participated in the early years of the avant-garde movement led by names such as François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard. At that time, marked by the effervescence of French cinema, he was paired with great stars of the moment, such as Alain Delon and Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died last year.

Opposite Brigitte Bardot, she acted in “And God Created Woman”, by Roger Vadim. But it was in 1966 that she starred in one of her great international successes, the feature film “A Man, A Woman”, directed by Claude Lelouch, an important work of the nouvelle vague that won a Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Other productions in which Trintignant was involved were the dramas “The Deer”, by Claude Chabrol, and “Z”, a feature by Greek director Costa-Gavras that won the Oscar for best international film in 1970. Trintignant also starred in the last film by François Truffaut, “Suddenly, on a Sunday”, released in 1983.

One of Jean-Louis Trintignant’s most famous films was the feature “Love”, directed by Michael Haneke and released in 2012, in which he plays an elderly man living alone with his wife, who suffers a stroke and is left with one side of his body paralyzed. . Still under Haneke’s direction, the actor starred in 2017’s “Happy End”, which won him a César Award for best actor.

Coming from the peasant town of Piolenc, in southeastern France, Trintignant was a young poetry lover who found in the theater a way to deal with shyness. “Movies are made a little out of vanity, to stop being shy,” he once told AFP.

The actor debuted on the Paris stage in 1951 with the play “Maria Stuart”, written by the playwright Friedrich Schiller. His foray into cinema came with Christian-Jaque’s “If All the Guys in the World” in 1955. Even after he became a famous actor, however, Trintignant often gave public readings of poems in Parisian theaters—his “therapy.” and his “true trade,” he said.