João Guilherme loses his shame and reveals a tattoo in an unusual place: “I have hidden it for years”

João Guilherme is present on social networks and the singer’s son Leonardo Loves answering followers’ questions. The model is a real sensation and has recently become even better known for its reputation as a catcher. It is worth remembering that the young man has already been with the biggest beauties of the internet as Bianca Andrade, Gkay and Jade Picon.

This Friday (17), the ex of Larissa Manoela answered some questions from admirers and delivered that he has a tattoo in a very eccentric place. according to himself João Guilhermethe influencer has kept the brand for years and did not reveal why he made the initial.

“This ‘J’ I’ve been hiding for years. I don’t know if I’ve shown it or not”, he said. João Guilherme. When asked if he could reveal the initials of the people he’s liked the last few days, João was undeterred and handed over the requested information. “L,J,A,D,Bso on,” he joked.

Shipp with Juliette

After going through the June festival of anitafans understood that the boy’s next target would be none other than Juliette. That’s because during the celebration, João met the winner of the BBB 21 personally and of course the actor took the opportunity to praise the queen of cactus on social networks. At the twitterLeonardo’s son admired the millionaire’s beauty and followers can already see a possible affair being created.