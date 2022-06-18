João Guilherme reveals a tattoo on his butt, shows a drawing and fans speculate on the meaning; watch

Anita is doing school! Actor João Guilherme caused the internet this Friday (17) by revealing a very bold tattoo. During a question and answer session on Instagram, Leonardo’s son showed the design on his butt that he has been hiding. He even claimed that the tattoo was done years ago.

It all started when a netizen asked: “Show the new tattoos“. He complied and began to point out some designs on his ribs and hips. Until the actor lowered his pants a little and explained about the art on the butt: “This ‘J’ I’ve been hiding for years, I don’t know if I ever showed it or not“, said. See video below:

João Guilherme reveals unusual tattoo pic.twitter.com/ba6inAYNWS — Only Media (@MidiasSo) June 17, 2022

The tattoo left a little flea behind the ears of the followers, because J may be the initial of João’s name, but it’s also his ex, Jade Picon. The couple dated for three years and announced their breakup in August 2021. de As the actor stated that the art was made a while ago, was the drawing a tribute to the former BBB?

When opening the famous “question box”, João also threw the initials of the people he liked at the moment into the circle. ““L, J, A, D, B, so on”, spoke well in the sincere way. Despite this, he still spoke out on more serious issues, such as the legalization of marijuana. When asked whether he is in favor or not, the actor replied in the can. “I’m waiting”he said.