Jorginho criticizes Palmeiras’ note and invasion of foreign technicians

The controversy between Jorginho, coach of Atlético-GO, and Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, continues to develop. The commander of Dragão, in an interview with the program Gazeta Esportiva, on TV Gazeta, once again defended himself against the accusations of xenophobia he suffered, repudiated the statement issued by Verdão and spoke about what he considers an “invasion” of foreigners in Brazilian football.

After Atlético-GO’s 4-2 defeat against Palmeiras this Thursday, Jorginho attacked Abel’s behavior on the sidelines. Later, Palmeiras issued a note classifying the statements as xenophobic and prejudiced.

“I really reject this note from Palmeiras. I respect the club, but I’m not xenophobic. I’m a Portuguese citizen too. I, my children and my grandchildren have Portuguese nationality. There was a connotation for that side. [xenofobia], but I can tell you with all my heart, people who know me know very well that I respect my neighbor. If there was a connotation to that side, I apologize, that’s not what I meant,” she said.

Once again, the coach condemned Abel Ferreira’s actions and said he did not regret his words. According to him, during the games, it is possible to hear “absurdities” coming from the Portuguese and his coaching staff.

“Whoever is on the edge of the lawn and listens to what Abel and his assistants have been saying… You have no idea the level of absurdity we hear. This makes us sick, and yesterday I defended the fourth referee, together with with my assistant coach, and my assistant got a card because of that. It was post-match indignation, naturally hot-headed with the result. But I don’t take my words back in relation to Abel and his coaching staff. Other professional colleagues have already sent me a message saying that they had difficulties with them too”, he said.

Jorginho also criticized the recent “invasion” of foreign coaches to Brazil, although he sees the exchange between coaches as something favorable to Brazilian professionals.

“I disagree with this invasion of foreign coaches, as if Brazilian coaches didn’t have the capacity. We had two successful foreign coaches here: Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira. There were several others who didn’t win titles and had the same performance, the same performance , that many Brazilians. But I see this [intercâmbio de treinadores] with good eyes. It makes us seek more and more training. This exchange of information helps us Brazilians to grow”, he concluded.