Juliane Araújo enters ‘Beyond Illusion’ as a new case of Joaquim | come around

Joaquim and Sueli will be caught by Davi (Rafael Vitti). And the magician will take advantage of the situation to blackmail the young woman and try to prove to Isadora that her fiancé doesn’t love her. Davi will propose a deal and suggest a meeting with Isadora and Joaquim so that he can be unmasked. The girl’s counterpart will come quickly, and David will spare no effort to fulfill her request. All for Dorinha to believe again that her place is by her side.
Davi will use Sueli to prevent Isadora from marrying Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha
Want to know more about Sueli? Juliane Araújo herself tells us!
“Sueli is a very smart and calculating woman. She has the ability to resolve and find new ways quickly to get to a place where she benefits. I think her qualities are great, the problem is that she doesn’t always use all this ‘efficiency’ for good”, she says, laughing.
And Juliane already knew Danilo Mesquita. The actors who will form the “new couple” in the 6 o’clock plot are friends in real life.
“Danilo is a very dear friend, I love his work, not only as an actor, but also as a musician. He is a friend of the guitar and samba circles. A great pleasure to meet you on stage. I’ve also known Rafa for a while, and he’s kindness personified. I am very well accompanied, both are great actors, ”she praises her.
The actress also said that she is looking forward to seeing Sueli’s scenes on the air.
“The soap opera is beautiful, it is a great pleasure to participate. I’ve worked with many people from the cast and crew, it’s always nice to be in a cherished environment. Sueli will be a good surprise”, he guarantees.
So, don’t miss the emotions of the next chapters of “Beyond Illusion”.
Sueli will ask David for money in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha
