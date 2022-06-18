Justice decrees arrest of third suspect for involvement in the death of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips in AM | amazon

The Justice of Amazonas issued, on the night of this Friday (17), the arrest warrant in the name of Jeferson da Silva Lima, aka “Pelado da Dinha”. He is appointed by the Federal Police as the third suspect for involvement in the death of indigenist Bruno Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips.

“Pelado da Dinha” is on the run, according to the bulletin released by the PF (read full note below). The participation of a third party involved in the crime was already considered by the authorities.

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips

One day after finding the remains of the journalist’s indigenist, the Civil Police carried out on Thursday (16) a search and seizure warrant at the home of a suspect whose name has not yet been released by the Civil Police of Amazonas.

In addition to him, the brothers Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado” – who confessed to the crime this Wednesday (15) -, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira are also arrested in Atalaia do Norte, 1,136 kilometers from Manaus.

The Federal Police and the Civil Police of Amazonas continue to search for the location of this third suspect and request support from the population with information about his whereabouts.

In a note released this Friday, the Federal Police also reported that investigations indicate that there was no mastermind or criminal organization involved in the crime. According to the text, the investigation continues and new arrests may occur, but the investigation points out “that the executioners acted alone”.

Also this Friday, the PF confirmed that the remains found in the Amazon last Wednesday (15) belong to the English journalist Dom Phillips. The result was obtained from the analysis of the dental arch. The expertise needs to confirm the identification of the remains of indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira.

Involvement of more suspects

On Thursday (16), sources informed the GloboNews that the Federal Police is investigating the participation of five suspects in the case.

Investigators said that, so far, there is stronger evidence regarding the executioners. Police are still trying to gather more information about the alleged mastermind of the crime.

The number of suspects changes as new evidence is added to the investigation.

Suspect confessed to involvement

Amarildo arrested

The announcement of the location of “human remnants” was made by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, on a social network, early on Wednesday night (15).

In a press conference the same night, the superintendent of the Federal Police (PF) in Amazonas, Alexandre Fontes, said that Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, confessed to his involvement in the murder of Pereira and Phillips.

The victims would have been shot dead and the bodies quartered and buried. His brother, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as “Dos Santos”, is also arrested on suspicion of participating in the case. Another three people are investigated.

See locations of the main events of the disappearance of indigenist and journalist in AM.

The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the region. The second largest indigenous land in the country, Vale do Javari is the scene of typical conflicts in the Amazon: deforestation and the advance of mining.

Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, has been detained since June 7. According to the police, he was seen by riverside people, on the day of his disappearance, in a speedboat right behind Pereira and Phillips’ boat. Agents found traces of blood on the suspect’s boat, who had been denying any connection with the case. Oseney, the “Dos Santos”, was temporarily arrested on Tuesday (14).

On Wednesday (15), in addition to confessing to the crimes, Amarildo also indicated where the vessel that was used by Bruno and Dom sank. The remains were found about 3.1 km away from where personal items of the indigenist and the journalist, such as a health card and notebook, had been found days ago.

'Human remnants' found during searches must undergo forensics.

See the full note from the PF bulletin:

“The Crisis Committee coordinated by the Federal Police / AM, informs the existence of an arrest warrant issued by the State Court of Atalaia do Norte in detriment of Jeferson da Silva Lima, aka “Pelado da Dinha”, not located so far.