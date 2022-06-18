Justin Bieber postpones tour to treat syndrome

Last Friday (10), singer Justin Bieber, 28, told fans that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has led to temporary paralysis in his face. Today, he has postponed concerts from his tour due to treatment.

“In light of Justin’s continued recovery, the remaining tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” reads a post made on the tour’s official Instagram.

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is optimistic about his recovery and looks forward to getting back on stage and performing for his fans abroad later this summer,” the statement continued.

“With a heavy heart, we are saddened to make this tour announcement. We are sending lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery. We are always here rooting for you Justin,” reads the post’s caption.

In addition to facial paralysis, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause hearing loss and needs immediate treatment.

“Hi guys. Justin here. I just wanted to update you guys on what’s going on [comigo]. Obviously, as you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt. It’s this virus that attacks the nerves in my ears and face. It caused paralysis in my face,” the singer said last Friday.

Previously, the singer had asked fans for many prayers to get better soon. While he doesn’t improve his health 100% to get back to the appointment book, Justin Bieber will take the time to relax and rest.