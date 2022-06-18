know the benefits of avocado

Avocado is a very versatile fruit. Its consumption has become very popular in recent years, this has happened because it has been the subject of studies, which have proven its powerful benefits.

In fruit we find essential micronutrients for the health of the body, such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, fatty acids, monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that help fight diseases. Discover other benefits of fruit from now on!

Benefits of avocado: this fruit is a powerful source of health

Lowers LDL cholesterol levels

In fruit there are good levels of monounsaturated fatty acids beneficial for reducing LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and because it contains plant sterols, substances that prevent the increase of this type of cholesterol.

Improves heart health

By having monounsaturated fats, avocado prevents metabolic syndrome, being good for cardiovascular health, protecting from diseases.

Good for preventing and treating cancer cells

According to scientific evidence, its vitamin compounds, especially abacatin B, are effective in removing leukemia cells.

Promotes better digestive health

Its fibers improve intestinal activity, even providing a balance in the microbiome, that is, increasing beneficial bacteria and reducing bad ones.

good for the brain

The central nervous system is benefited by the consumption of the fruit, due to the fatty acids that help in the reproduction of neurons, in addition to other cognitive processes.

helps to lose weight

By increasing satiety by reducing the desire to eat, avocados are an ally in the weight loss process.

Prevents chronic diseases

Again, because of its fiber, avocados make it an excellent fruit to ward off heart, gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases like obesity.

Increases muscle mass

The fruit promotes muscle mass increase due to its sources of good fats, which stimulate the production of testosterone. The result is better guaranteed when the fruit is consumed before bed.

Promotes improvement in blood sugar levels

By not altering blood glucose, this helps maintain the body’s energy balance. For nutritionists, the fruit helps control blood sugar.

Improves eye health

Eating avocado is good for vision health, due to its substances lutein and zeaxanthin that help prevent vision degeneration caused by aging.

Relieves osteoarthritis discomfort

The fruit reduces the main symptoms caused by osteoarthritis. Consuming 300 mg of avocado unsaponifiables provides relief for people suffering from hip and knee pain.