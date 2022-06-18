Kratos and Atreus saw Joel and Ellie in mod

With the release of God of War for PC, mods started pouring in for the port. After CJ from “GTA San Andreas”, Bart and Homer from “The Simpsons” and others, it’s the turn of Joel and Ellie, from The Last of Us, to replace Kratos and Atreus in the Norse lands.

Who made this “crossover of millions” happen was the modder and youtuber “Speclizer”. In addition to showing Joel beating up David, the latter in Baldur’s place, it put the protagonist to fight a troll alongside Ellie. The Leviathan ax became a pipe, a very useful item in the fight against clickers. Look:

God of War arrived on PC in January 2022 and after all the success on PS4, the game won many accolades on the new platform and became the biggest debut of a Sony exclusive there. In a recent update, Santa Monica promoted a series of improvements to the title — including FSR 2.0 support.

Talking about the sequel to the leftover, God of War Ragnarok is still expected to arrive in 2022 on PS4 and PS5.

