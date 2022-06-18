Last days to register your June goal in the Bradesco campaign

Reminder! We are in the last days for you to register your June goal of the promotion of Bradesco which offers up to 90,000 extra Livelo points (30,000 per eligible period) for those who reach a spending target predetermined by the bank on credit card purchases.

☞ jump to…

Earn up to 90,000 extra Livelo points (30,000 per eligible period) by reaching a spending target predetermined by Bradesco on credit card purchases.

Table of Contents periods

How to participate

Eligible Cards

Comment periods period no. 1 (closed) Registrations made between: 04/04/2022 and 04/20/2022

Purchases made between: 04/04/2022 and 04/30/2022

Maximum bonus: 30,000 Livelo points period no. 2 (closed) Registrations made between: 04/21/2022 and 05/20/2022

Purchases made between: 05/01/2022 and 05/31/2022

Maximum bonus: 30,000 Livelo points period no. 3 (in force) Registrations made between: 05/21/2022 and 06/20/2022

Purchases made between: 06/01/2022 and 06/30/2022

Maximum bonus: 30,000 Livelo points How to participate Register your CPF in the promotion; Choose your spending goal; Concentrate your purchases on Bradesco credit cards; Achieve the goal and earn up to 90K extra Livelo Points (30K per eligible period) per eligible period. Eligible Cards Promotion eligible “Your purchases are worth +” from Bradesco: Individual credit cards issued by Bradesco under the Elo, Visa, Mastercard and/or American Express brands;

Multiple cards issued by Bradesco in the credit function of the Elo, Visa, Mastercard and/or American Express brands;

Bradesco corporate cards in credit and multiple functions, only in credit function, issued to legal entities by Bradesco under the Elo, Visa, Mastercard and/or American Express brands;

cards co-branded and affinities issued by Bradesco under the Elo, Visa, Mastercard and/or American Express brands;

Individual credit cards issued by Next under the Visa brand;

Credit cards, co-branded and affinities issued by Bradescard, under the Elo, Visa and Mastercard brands.

Comment

As we stated earlier, this is an excellent possibility to accumulate extra Livelo points – which are considered the most versatile on the market.

Remember that you have until Monday (20) to register your June goal and you have until the end of the month to reach it.

Click here to check your goal and here to access the regulation.