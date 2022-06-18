Latino says Simone and Simaria copied his music on Amiga

After the success of the song “Amiga”, by Simone and Simaria, the Latin singer gave an interview in which he stated that the song may have been “inspired” by a clip of his, from “Amigo Fura Olho”.

He believes the story of the song and the dynamics of the two in shooting the video are similar to his own release, which is a partnership with Daddy Kall.

“‘Amiga’ is definitely an adaptation”, he said in an interview with the column Em Off, by Fabia Oliveira. “I won’t even say it’s plagiarism, but an inspiration from a song of ours, mine and Daddy Kall. You just get the thing from one talking to the other, counseling, sitting at the bar…”

The singer even encouraged the audience to make the comparison.

“It’s just listening to their music and mine that you can understand that it’s an inspiration almost imitated. Anyone who remembers ‘Amigo Fura Olho’, from 10 years ago, will see that they were completely inspired by ours. “

In “Amiga”, Simone and Simaria would have been inspired by the plot of the Mexican soap opera “A Usurpadora”. The information even yielded an interaction on social networks with the protagonist, Gabriela Spanic.

On the subject, Daddy Kall stated that he believes that the duo may have just been inspired, and that he does not see a problem.

“I thought it was very similar, but only they can say if they looked at the clip for inspiration. If it was a tribute… no problem.”

Watch the two clips below and compare.

Vote in the poll: did you find the two clips similar?