Learn how to dispute R$ 60 million this Saturday

The prize of the last Mega-Sena draw accumulated, and one lucky person will have the chance to take home R$ 60 million next Saturday.

There’s a multi-million prize that will be drawn later this week. That’s because nobody got the six scores right in the Mega-Sena contest 2491, held on Wednesday (15) by Caixa Econômica Federal. The prize was accumulated in R$ 60 million for the next draw, scheduled to take place this Saturday (18).

The corner had 83 winners and each one will receive R$ 53,600.57. The 6,198 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,025.41. Check out how to participate in the next millionaire draw!

How do I participate in the next Mega-Sena draw?

To participate in the Mega-Sena 60 million draw, you need to place a bet of six to 15 numbers at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa or the bank’s lottery website. Interested parties have until 19:00 (Brasília time) on Saturday to register the bets.

The value of the bet depends on how many numbers you intend to play: See the table below:

Betting Numbers Bet Amount 6 BRL 4.50 7 BRL 31.50 8 BRL 126.00 9 BRL 378.00 10 BRL 945.00 11 BRL 2,079.00 12 BRL 4,158.00 13 BRL 7,722.00 14 BRL 13,513.50 15 BRL 22,522.50 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

Quina de Sao Joao

In addition to the 60 million prize this Saturday, June 25th, the Quina de São João draw will take place. The value of the commemorative draw is estimated at R$ 200 million and bets can now be placed!

The value of the regular corner and the Quina de São João are the same, the single bets, with 5 numbers, cost only R$ 2.00, and can be registered until 19:00 (Brasilia time), on Friday, 24. You can check out more details about the draw in our article about the special corner.

