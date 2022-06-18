Leonidas locks Matias and leaves the farm in Beyond the Illusion

Leonidas (Eriberto Leão) has always shown willingness to take care of Matthias (Antonio Calloni) in Beyond the Illusion, but the last drops of respect he had for his boss simply evaporated after he discovered the truth about his ex-friend’s abuse against Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) in the past. In the next chapters, Leonidas will lock Matias in his room and leave the farm without looking back.

Determined to follow a new path, Leônidas insists on saying goodbye to Violeta (Malu Galli), stating that he has no intention of returning to the place. After so much dedication, Leonidas will walk a path alongside Heloísa, seeking a totally different life from what he was used to.

Without Leonidas to help, Matias reaches his worst stage of schizophrenia in Beyond Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo
This time, Leônidas has a requited love stuck in his chest, the maximum motivator for a general change, which includes abandoning the dark Matias, responsible for impregnating Heloísa de Olivia and covering up the situation as if it was absolutely nothing, even when Alfredo (Lima Duarte) stole the child and handed him over to Benê (Cláudio Jaborandy).

To make matters worse, the truth about Matias’s crime against Elisa (Larissa Manoela) may soon surface in the serial, putting the judge in the worst possible situation. Meanwhile, Leonidas and Heloísa begin a learning journey that has everything to work out.

