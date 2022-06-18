Leopard is surprised by a hippo camouflaged in a lake; see the scene

A leopard looking for fish in an almost dry lagoon in South Africa was surprised by a hippopotamus that was camouflaged in the mud.

Upon noticing the feline’s approach, the huge animal suddenly stands up and advances towards him. The leopard, despite the fright, manages to escape without injury.

The unusual encounter took place in MalaMala, in the Greater Kruger National Park in South Africa, and the images were captured by guides Mike Kirkman and Pieter van Wyk and posted on the website LatestSightings.

“When the leopard, a female, went fishing during the day, little did she know that a hippo was wallowing in the same area,” Kirkman told LatestSightings.

Leopards are very successful when it comes to hunting, with their camouflage being a huge asset. “But the leopard was not as camouflaged as its opponent in this case,” the guide stated.

The leopard leaves the pond and returns only at night, using the darkness to its advantage, and finally manages to grab a catfish, which it carries in its mouth by the tail, with great difficulty, until it manages to free itself from the sticky mud.

According to Kirkman, the leopard knew the hippopotamus would be out of the pond at night, as it is customary for this animal to graze and feed only when night falls.