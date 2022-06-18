Lira criticizes fuel readjustment again and says he cannot intervene in the command of Petrobras

In an exclusive interview with Prós e Contras, from Jovem Pan, the president of the Chamber said that ‘patience has run out’ and announced that the Legislature will look for alternatives to modify the state-owned company’s pricing policy.

Antonio Molina/Estadão Content

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, criticized the new fuel adjustment



In an exclusive interview with the program Pros and consgives Young Pan Newsthe president of Representative body, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), once again criticized the fuel readjustment, announced by Petrobras this Friday, 17. The parliamentarian, however, stated that there is no way to prevent the implementation of the increase, which will come into force on Saturday, 18. In the opinion of the leader of Centrão, this would represent undue interference in the command of the state-owned company, chaired by Jose Mauro Ferreira Coelho. The deputy also reinforced that the Legislature will look for alternatives to modify the company’s pricing policy. In addition, he stressed, once again, that “patience has run out”. “There is no way to interfere. This president will take on his resume the brevity of the time he held this presidency in a usurping way, because he is fired and doesn’t want to leave. We appeal to him to leave. What we’re going to do is change and get that pricing policy modified. We are going to ask Petrobras for all the information, which they do not provide. The state-owned company is not transparent and is not correct with Brazilians. And this is a situation very much demanded by parliamentarians. Petrobras has its rules, but we are going to reverse this lack of insensitivity,” he said.

In a statement released this Friday morning, 17th, Petrobras announced an increase of more than 14% in the price of diesel – from R$4.91 to R$5.61 per liter – and of more than 5% in the tariff. of gasoline – the price of a liter goes from R$ 3.86 to R$ 4.06. Also during the program, Lira reinforced the criticism of the fuel price readjustment. “What surprised us was he [José Mauro Ferreira Coelho] call a meeting during the injured and, without any emergency or need, announce a new readjustment. Nothing justifies him making such a decision. A lot of lack of sensitivity”, he summarized. The president of the Chamber of Deputies had already asked for Ferreira Coelho’s resignation through his Twitter account. “The president of Petrobras has to resign immediately. Not because of my personal will, but because he does not represent the majority shareholder of the company – Brazil – and, worse, systematically works against the Brazilian people in the country’s worst crisis. He only represents himself and what he does will leave a legacy of destruction for the company, the country and the people. Get out!!! Because its management is an act of corporate terrorism ”, wrote the parliamentarian.