Little used at Fluminense, Marlon receives a proposal from a Turkish team and tries to negotiate release | fluminense

As Marlon is in the last months of his contract, and as of July 1 he will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club, Ankaragücü’s proposal was directly for the player and does not involve values ​​for Fluminense. And as the left-back has not been used – he hasn’t played since May 22, in the 1-0 victory over Fortaleza, and in the last match he was on the bench in the 0-0 with América-MG, when striker Caio Paulista was improvised in the position – his representatives want to negotiate an agreement for an immediate release. The window in Turkey opened this Friday and closes on the 8th of September.