Lotofácil, contest 2,549: a bet made over the internet alone wins over R$ 1.7 million | lotteries

Lotofácil, contest 2,549: a bet made over the internet alone wins over R$ 1.7 million

A bet made over the internet alone hit the 15 dozen of the contest 2549 of Lotofácil, which was held on the night of this Friday (17) in São Paulo. She won a prize of R$ 1,799,605.72.

See the dozens drawn: 01 – 17 – 22 – 06 – 09 – 07 – 11 – 02 – 16 – 21 – 24 – 04 – 19 – 05 – 25.

  • 14 hits – 297 winning bets, R$ 1,814.99
  • 13 hits – 11,731 winning bets, BRL 25.00
  • 12 hits – 127,278 winning bets, BRL 10.00
  • 11 hits – 679,676 winning bets, BRL 5.00

For this Saturday’s draw, the total prize pool for winning bets is R$5 million.

To bet on Lotofácil

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

The bettor can also let the system choose the numbers by means of the ‘little surprise’, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by means of the ‘stubborn’.

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs BRL 2.50 and the draws are held from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.

