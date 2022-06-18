Lucinha Lins on sex and libido after 60 years: ‘Men suffer more’

Actress Lucinha Lins, in the play “Meninas Velhas”, in São Paulo, opened the game about ageism, libido and vanity after 60 years.

With text by Claudio Tovar, with whom Lucinha has been married for almost 40 years, the play deals precisely with issues related to age. “I’m very privileged to have the family that I have,” she said in an interview with Marie Claire magazine. “My husband, in capital letters, is the best. I have my mouth full to say.”

The subject of the play, about youth after the age of 60, is not just about the stages. The actress tells, for example, how she sees sex in her stage of life.

“You might not want a 70-year-old woman to have the same hormonal energy for sex as a 20-year-old woman. This is crazy,” he says. “As the poet says: ‘Any way to love is worth it’. That’s what it takes.”

The actress also explains that she does not see life after 60 as a “new way of living”, but as an evolution.

“Today’s grandparents go surfing on the beach with their grandchildren, the grandmother goes with her granddaughter to the theater or takes a yoga class together. Things have changed a lot, today’s old people are not those of 40 years ago, retired, unhappy at home waiting for death to come. The old people of today are sometimes younger than many young people we know.”

About libido, she says that “it is not bad, but different”:

“Everything changes. Doesn’t the skin get bad? Don’t we get all wrinkled? Doesn’t the hand get ugly? Don’t you have blemishes on the body? The libido accompanies all this (…) It’s not bad, it won’t be never, but it will be different. I think men suffer more than women in this aspect.”