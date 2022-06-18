Luiza Trajano’s fortune is going down the drain along with Magazine Luiza’s shares: businesswoman was cut from Forbes’ list of billionaires after MGLU3 plummeted almost 90%

Luiza Trajano’s fortune is going down the drain along with the shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3). Thanks to the poor performance of the shares, which have already accumulated a drop of more than 88% in 12 months, the company’s chairman of the board was cut from the list of billionaires by Forbes.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) is not alone, Itaú BBA warned: stay away from Nubank papers (NUBR33)

With the share accumulating a fall of more than 60% since the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), most analysts covering Nubank have periodically cut the target price of the shares.⁠

⁠This Wednesday (15th) it was Itaú BBA’s turn to reduce its estimate for purple once again: the target price went from US$ 6.60 to US$ 4.50 at the end of the year.⁠ The new value represents 28% upside potential from today’s closing price of $3.52.⁠

Itaú BBA’s recommendation for Nubank was maintained at “underperform”, which means selling.⁠ “Despite a more attractive current price, we recommend investors to stay away”, wrote Itaú BBA analysts in a report.

