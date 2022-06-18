Lula demands ‘global pressure’ for the release of Julian Assange

posted on 06/17/2022 16:39



(Credit: Reproduction/Social Networks)

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) demanded “global pressure” for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, imprisoned since 2019 in London, and whose extradition to the US was authorized by the British government this Friday. , 17.

On a trip to the northeast region, Lula spoke about the Australian activist during an event with supporters in Alagoas, alongside former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin and local leaders, such as governor Paulo Dantas (MDB) and former governor Renan Son (MDB).

“Assange arrested in England. If he goes to the US extradited, it will certainly be life imprisonment and he will die in jail. We who are here talking about democracy would need to ask: what crime did Assange commit?”, Lula told supporters gathered in Maceió.





The ex-president demanded an international union to press for Assange’s release, saying that the spying episodes revealed in the documents leaked by WikiLeaks would really constitute crimes.

“There needed to be worldwide pressure from all the people who are Democrats, who believe in freedom, a public position for this man to be released. including spying on our Petrobras, after the discovery of the pre-salt”, he said.

Julian Assange and WikiLeaks gained worldwide attention in 2009, when the platform published hundreds of thousands of pager messages on September 11, 2001. Little by little, the revelations became more controversial and serious, as when it published a video in which American soldiers appear committing abuses in Iraq.

In November 2010, WikiLeaks published, with the help of five international newspapers (The New York Times, The Guardian, Der Spiegel, Le Monde and El País), more than 250,000 secret documents that revealed secrets of American diplomacy, in the episode which was later named “cablegate”.

Lula mentioned the espionage scheme when recalling that one of the American targets would have been Petrobras during the government of former President Dilma Rousseff, and said that Washington never formally apologized to the President of the Planalto.

“(It is necessary) to speak the truth, to show that the US, through its investigation department, I don’t know if the CIA, was bugging many countries in the world, including President Dilma Rousseff. He denounced the fraud carried out in the most important country in the world. planet. This citizen should be receiving the Nobel Prize”, said the presidential candidate. And he added: “The US still had the courage to apologize to Angela Merkel but they didn’t have the courage or didn’t feel the need to apologize to Brazil.”