Lula raises the tone and says that Bolsonaro ‘will have to learn to lose’ in the 2022 elections

also stated that he ‘will democratically take the presidential sash’ and declared that he does not fear a possible coup by the opponent

PEI FON/ZIMEL PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Lula in a speech to supporters in the city of Maceió, in Alagoas



presidential candidate, Lula (PT) raised the tone in a speech made in the city of Maceióat the state of alagoaslast Friday night, the 17th. Criticizing the opponent Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who often questions the security of electronic voting machines, the PT said that the current Chief Executive will need to “learn to lose” in the 2022 elections, scheduled for October. “He will have to learn that the will of the Brazilian people is greater than the will of the people who are with him. He will have to learn to lose ”, fired the former president.

Inflaming supporters, Lula also stated that he will take the presidential sash from Bolsonaro “democratically” and declared that he does not fear a possible coup from the opponent. “If we had the guts, will we be afraid of advertising? Will there be a blow? We don’t want him to cross the track. We are going to take that belt democratically”, commented the PT member, who also mocked Bolsonaro’s alleged request for help from US leader Joe Biden. “The way we are, you can join him, Trump and whoever else he wants. We are going to untie and break the chains of this country”, he added.

* With information from reporter Victor Hugo Salina