Maiara & Maraisa shows are maintained after the duo’s trailer falls

The cart that carried all the work equipment of the duo Maiara & Maraisa overturned this Friday afternoon (17/6), on the Leônidas Pacheco Ferreira highway (SP-304), Itaju section. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

There is still no precise information about what caused the accident. As there is no physical damage to any of the duo’s collaborators and equipment replacement, all shows that will take place in the next few hours will be maintained.

Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure)Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure)Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure)Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure)Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure)Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure)Cart with equipment by Maiara & Maraisa falls on the road (Disclosure) 0

Check out the press release!

Maiara & Maraisa’s press office informs that the pair’s trailer overturned this afternoon, (17/6), in June. The accident occurred on the Leônidas Pacheco Ferreira highway (SP-304), Itaju stretch. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

There is still no precise information about the equipment or motivation for the accident. As there is no physical damage to any of the collaborators of the duo and replacement of equipment, all presentations will be maintained.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.